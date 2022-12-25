    Search
    The Mesangeai Trail, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Several years ago, during a December snowshoe trek at St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada, I was searching for winter images on the Mesangeai trail. I really enjoy my M43 gear for its lightness and portability. Carrying only my 24 to 200 mm lens (35 mm eq), I do not need to change lenses in cold weather. I was hoping to catch a view of the surrounding area from the top of the mountain, and near the end of the trail, I found a breathtaking landscape. I was drawn by the texture of the snow-covered trees in the foreground and the mountains in the background. The complex cloud formations add a nice contrast.

