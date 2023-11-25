Afon Pyrddin, Pontneddfechan, Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales

This attractive set of cascades is found at the end of the Afon Pyrddin, where it meets the Nedd Fechan (River Neath). They are often only given a passing glance or overlooked entirely in drier weather by the many photographers and walkers who follow along the Elidir Trail in South Wales. The trail wanders through an area of ancient woodlands forming part of what is known as Waterfall Country and treats those who follow it to four impressive waterfalls, all with their characters.

I'd already taken some shots at each of the waterfalls. I had noted this spot to investigate on my way back to the car. I thought a spot on the riverbank opposite the bridge crossing the Afon Pyrddin would be good to capture the cascades surrounded by the developing autumn colours.

A scramble down the slippery riverbank gave me access to a small area of stones on which to set up my tripod. It was then just a case of taking a few shots to find the shutter speed needed to soften the water, but not so much that I lost its raw power. A polariser helped to remove the glare from the wet leaves and enhanced their colour.

Only when I was reviewing the first shot on the back of the camera I noticed the rope swing at the top right of the picture. Initially, I thought about moving my location so I could take the shot without including it in the frame, but on reflection, I thought it added something to the story. I couldn't imagine wanting to swing from it into the water on the day I was there, but on a warm sunny afternoon, maybe I'd be tempted.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now