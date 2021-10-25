Early November at Caddo Lake, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

These Bald Cypress Knees, left foreground, are thought to either help in the anchoring of the trees in swamp environments and prevent erosion by catching sediment or provide oxygen to the roots. Who knows? The Bald Cypress tree is said to be the tree of the southern swamps, rivers and bayous. The bald refers to the loss of leaves in the fall period of the year. They are one of the longest lived trees in the world and they can grow to 120 feet.

I pushed the ISO to Compensate for the movement on the water.

