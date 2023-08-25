Owengarriff River, Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland

It rains a lot in Ireland, but this year has been an exception, with July being the wettest month since records began. As photographers know, lots of rain is excellent for creating water floods in rivers and waterfalls and, therefore, opportunities for slow shutter speed shots.

The Owengarriff River rises in Mangerton Mountain and flows down through the valleys of the Killarney National Park and into its lakes. The Devonian Old Red Sandstone Rocks around the river were formed 400 million years ago and help to add colour to the water.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now