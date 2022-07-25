Portland Breakwater Light, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

So after the sun rose that morning, we had an idea. Kept moving to the left, keeping the sun behind the lighthouse. The plan was to wait for it to get to the glass, and maybe get sunbursts. Sadly, literally two minutes before it reached the glass, a big cloud bank moved in! Oh well. Still got some cool shots with the glass lit up by the sun. Always have a plan B with photography in case plan A fails!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now