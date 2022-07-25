Bodega Bay Old Pier, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Living in Sonoma County, California, offers mild weather and moderate temperatures throughout the year, making any day a great day to get out and discover new places perfect for landscape photography.

One of my favorite places in Northern California is Bodega Bay. The town is a shallow, rocky inlet of the Pacific Ocean along State Route 1.

Bodega is known worldwide as the setting for Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds. This breathtaking location includes more than ten beaches perfect playground for landscape photographers to take beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

I took this photo during the winter. I woke up at 5:30 am and drove forty-five minutes to my destination. It is crucial to check the tides when taking pictures on the coast. I checked the forecast the day before and knew it was rising tides after 5 am. I arrived just on time for the sunrise at Bodega Bay Harbor, where is located the old pier.

The rising sun cast a rosy hue across the morning sky.

I used the rule of thirds for the composition. One-third represents the sky and two-thirds the main subject which is the old pier with its reflection in the water. I centered the highest timber for a better balance of the composition.

I used a long exposure of fifteen seconds to calm the water, adding a sense of serenity to this peaceful view. I did not think a more prolonged exposure was necessary. The color graduation from blue (water) to light pink and yellow offers a nice sunrise.

