Miralago, Switzerland

We are along the Swiss Bernina Express railway line (Ferrovia Retica) on a stormy day with a high risk of landslides. However, these critical weather conditions did not make me stop wanting to continue taking photographs because even in the deepest darkness, Mother Nature gives light to those who love her.

This gloomy image shows the Poschiavo Lake area along the Bernina Express in the Miralago area, with this lonely tree in the pouring rain. Since 1904, this lake has been exploited for the production of hydroelectric energy.

The railway runs along the right side of the lake up to Le Prese station. On this photographed side, there would also be a path that can be followed on foot. With the train in motion, it is very difficult to find shots that avoid the reflection of the lights on the windows. You need to have a very steady hand, be quick and be reactive.

To make this image, I used a Nikon D5200 with an 18-55mm lens. The first method I used to avoid reflections was to bring the lens as close to the glass as possible, with a round lens hood on the lens, which made it adhere as much as possible to the glass surface.

This was possible as I was sitting right on the best side to capture some suggestive views of the landscape, which amplified the sense of loneliness. Another solution could be to use a circular polarizing filter (CPL), which blocks unwanted reflections by simply rotating the front ring.

