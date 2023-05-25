The Lonely Tree, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

I organised a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands a few years ago. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye.

The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions to plan the trip, having bought the eBooks on LPM website.

During our week in Glencoe, on an image scout on the A82 highway, I spotted this lovely lonely tree near Argyll and Bute. It was beautifully positioned behind an interesting textured rock and isolated by the heavy fog.

I stopped and parked the car on the side of the road. I moved a few meters to compose the image, set up my tripod and fitted my long focal lens. I used a 114mm (35 mm equivalent) focal length to frame the picture properly. I overexposed by one stop to have a perfect histogram (ETTR).

I was curious to see what the rock was hiding in this moody fog, but I found little except a higher perspective on the empty landscape behind it. For me, the Scottish Highlands are a real photographers' paradise.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now