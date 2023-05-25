Blue Rocks, Lunenburg Municipality, Nova Scotia, Canada

With a French-Canadian background, I had always wanted to visit the Maritime Provinces of Canada and, more specifically, Nova Scotia along with Prince Edward Island. Space between two East Coast obligations provided the opportunity to book a fall trip to this part of Canada. Being a Seattleite with its own nautical background, I was particularly keen to visit the various small ports, harbors, lighthouses and fishing villages spread all around Nova Scotia and PEI. What a magical place!

Having researched before our trip, I knew that the general Lunenburg area offered some great little harbors to visit and photograph. I learned that Blue Rocks and the general area were populated by a little fishing village for many years. Later, the area's beauty allowed it to be discovered by photographers and artists, including Joseph Purcell, among many others.

We stayed in Lunenburg to take in the town, which is amazing in its own right, with its many red buildings, restaurants and art galleries. It also provided easy access to the harbors and inlets I wanted to visit.

Earlier, on my way to Fox Island and the little marina there, I had noticed this particular lobster shack nicely situated at the end of the cove. So, on this intensely foggy, gray morning, I figured I would stop and work the scene. I used a slow shutter speed to smooth out the water and placed the objects on the left.

My understanding of 'moody' is 'giving the impression of melancholy or mystery.' Hum, mystery! Further, being a fan of applying negative space in my images, negative space can also be construed as the absence of noise. Therefore, from my image of the little lobster shack, one can sense the quiet of the ocean and the mystery of the scene and the lobster shack.

