Challand Saint Victor, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Challand-Saint-Victor is the Val d’Ayas first municipality travelling to Champoluc, Valle d'Aosta, Italy. It rises to 765 meters above sea level, and it is fragmented into numerous hamlets, all to be rediscovered and enjoys a dry climate sheltered from the winds, mild all year round. This photo was taken while descending from the Chatillonet hamlet towards Isollaz along the number 8 path from the S.Anna chapel among enchanted woods, green meadows and cherry trees.

As we descended towards Corliod, the sky became more cloudy in an atmosphere still beautiful in Nature’s love and a wonderful silence all around. The photograph shows Mont Avic in the background, a peak between Champdepraz and Chambave, which gives its name to the homonymous park. The image, taken with a Nikon D5200 with an 18-55 mm lens, did not require further underexposure; it was easy to use the landscape scene mode. However, even the Programm mode is not entirely advisable with variable weather and poor light as you risk getting a too dark landscape.

I suggest undertaking this photographic journey in the spring months, after the heaviest snowfalls, when Nature awakens and fills us with these sublime and romantic landscapes. In this hamlet, Verval, you will have the opportunity to photograph woods, trees and mountains and appreciate delightful little churches with renowned frescoes and medieval art: the Roman bridges, bridges dating back to the medieval era and the small S.Giacomo Maggiore church in Isollaz and discovering, therefore, enchanting landscapes and places of art and intense mysticism. How many emotions the Valle D'Aosta offers, there is always so much to observe, photograph and tell.

