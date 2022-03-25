Islet of Vila Franca do Campo, Sao Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A small islet off the southern coast of São Miguel in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores, the Islet of Vila Franca do Campo is a popular tourist location and nature preserve. The small uninhabited islet is the remains of an explosive shallow water eruption, leaving a volcanic cone with a calm circular pool of water. This lagoon is connected to the sea by a small channel which provides the lagoon with fresh ocean water while it is protected from the waves, allowing for an abundance of protected marine life. The sea stack on the left side of the image (southern side of the islet) is a geologic formation named Farilhão, and is a 32.5-meter (107 ft) volcanic stack.

