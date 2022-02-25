Kubota Garden, Seattle, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Kubota Garden is one of my favorite local places to visit and photograph, especially in fall, when the Japanese maples and other trees are blazing with autumn color. But one thing I've always wanted to do was to photograph the garden in winter with fresh blanket of snow. I saw an image of the snowy garden in winter in a book I had years ago and that vision has been in my head ever since.

Seattle rarely gets any significant snow fall, but last winter, I finally had my chance. I quickly drove to the garden to see what things looked like. It was actually still snowing heavily and the place was transformed into a winter wonderland.

I got several images I liked, but this image of one of my favorite maples in the garden really stood out to me. An experience I won't soon forget.

