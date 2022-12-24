Red Barn, Vail, Colorado, USA

Who doesn't love a red barn, especially in the snow? While searching for a composition during an icy day, I came across this beautiful barn. The snow was still falling and landing on my camera and lens. While trying to keep my equipment dry, I stepped into a ravine filled with snow. Not an easy feat to extricate myself, and my equipment, during the burgeoning snowfall, but all ended well as I was able to capture the barn and wintry sky.

