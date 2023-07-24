Laguna Di Orbetello, Grosseto, Tuscany, Italy

The Orbetello Lagoon is located in the Grosseto Maremma and is a brackish lagoon with an indescribable variety of flora and fauna.

Immersed in its waters, we find the Spanish Mill, built in the 15th century by the Sienese together with 8 other mills, with the function of grinding grain.

Today only one remains the undisputed protagonist of Orbetello, with its breathtaking sunsets.

The Old Spanish Mill can be found on the western tip of Orbetello, at the beginning of the dam built in 1842, which connects the city with the Argentario.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now