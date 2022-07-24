Lake Ouareau, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In mid-November several years ago, I reached the Lake Ouareau shoreline before sunrise. The weather was cold that morning, and the water temperature was warmer than the air creating fog on the lake surface. In the distance, I saw a mix of fog and low clouds creating a kind of imaginative whirlwind.

The composition elements of the shadows leading to it, the rocks in the foreground orienting my eyes to the background, surrounded by the early morning beautiful colors, all came together for a spectacular image. Getting out of bed early and trekking to shorelines can produce great opportunities to see beautiful moments.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now