Roetfall, Ahrntal, South Tyrol, Italy

This is an image from Ahrntal, a valley in the northern part of South Tyrol in Italy, close to the Austrian border. My wife and I have been hiking there for two weeks in June this year. From the little village of Kasern at the head of the valley, were we had our accomodation, we reached Roetfall, an impressive waterfall. Despite its height I wanted to concentrate of some intimate details of the cascades. The image showes an interesting interplay of water and the rocks to me.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

