    Dun Briste, Downpatrick Head, Ireland
    By Francesco Ceola

    Downpatrick Head is unique and magical. If you look closely, the cliffs' surfaces seem to have been cut as if they were slices of cake.

    The feature of Downpatrick Head is Dun Briste, also known as the 'broken fort'. It is a piece of cliff left isolated in the middle of the sea, imposing and helpless, almost as if challenging the coast that let it go.

    The black and white combined with the long exposure gives the image a drama that captures the power of the piece of cliff isolated from the mainland.


