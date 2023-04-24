Budir, Snaefellsbaer, Iceland

Being general optimists, my wife and I made reservations to go on a cruise with her sisters in October 2021. Since that is a time that I like for us to make a dedicated photography trip, I checked around for an alternative. I found a nice-looking photo workshop in Iceland for November and made additional bookings. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a doubly good plan, as the cruise ended up getting cancelled anyway.

Landing in Iceland (my wife decided to stay home), I was met by the workshop leader and a snowstorm. We spent the rest of the day mostly driving through the gloomy weather. The snow did stop for the next couple of days, and we did get to see and shoot some good locations, but it was not what you would call the best light. The conditions remained overcast most of the time.

On the morning of the second day, we were heading for the next targeted stops along the Snæfellsnes peninsula. With a very early start, our first and pre-sunrise location was Búðakirkja, the Black Church. It was fairly cloudy and dark, but a long exposure made for some interesting shots.

