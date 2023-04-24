A Cozy Moment, Saguenay Fjord, Quebec, Canada

A few years ago, we visited the famous Saguenay Fjord, a 6-hour drive from Montreal. Many cruise ships visit the area.

One night I approached the shoreline to take in the view down the fjord. The massive clouds were low and the colors of the sky and water created a feeling of warmth, drawing our eyes into the successive rocky bays to the left.

I set up my tripod and used my long focal lens on which I fitted a 10-stop ND filter. To compose the image, I used an 80mm focal length (35mm equivalent) with a 20-second exposure to soften the little waves.

I was happy to experience this beautiful moment with Mother Nature.

