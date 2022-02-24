Yosemite Valley, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Here, the greens of the evergreen trees are muted while the blacks and whites of the rocks and snow whites along with the rust of the valley grass stands out.

The sun is obscured and an occasional patch of blue will show itself at the top of the falls. I have to move around to capture both the upper and lower falls in the shot as seen here. It is just a frame ,shoot at various speeds move and re frame and wait for the sun to add an extra layer of color. It is late January here in Yosemite National Park.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now