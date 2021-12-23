Deschuttes River, Bend, Deschuttes County, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Living in Bend, OR provides a seemingly infinite array of photographic opportunities. This particular shot was taken on a gray winter's day that didn't offer a lot in terms of sunrise or sunset opportunities. However, the soft light afforded by the overcast sky prompted me to hike along the Deschuttes River in a favorite area adjacent to the "Big Eddy" rapids looking for interesting abstract rock and/or ice possibilities.

This particular subject caught my eye - particularly because of the nice leading line afforded by the small snow and ice patches clinging to the moss covered rocks in the foreground. I chose an f/11 exposure to maximize depth of field, and then shot three images with focal points shifting from front to back. I stacked and merged the three images in Photoshop to produce the properly sharp final image. Of particular importance in this shot was having a strong, stable tripod since I was standing on a rock in the middle of the river with the tripod feet in the fast flowing water. I can't say enough good things about the Really Right Stuff tripod and head I use. It provides an exceptionally solid and reliable platform in all conditions and weather, and was essential in getting this image.

