Peyto Lake, Banff National Park, Canada

I'm almost embarrassed to say that I live less than 3 hours from this stunning lake and had never been there until this fall, but it's the sad truth. I travel often, but it usually involves a plane ride. I saw someone post a photo of Peyto on Instagram and looked it up immediately. When I saw how close it was, I planned a weekend trip to explore the area. I was not disappointed - in fact, this view ranks in one of my top 5 from around the world - and I have been to every continent. It's also a very easy short hike on a paved path to the lookout - less than ten minutes, although it is quite steep in some places.

What lots of people don't know is that there is another viewpoint about 10 minutes farther up the mountain - another easy hike, but unless you know where the path is, you'd walk right past it. It was worth getting lost a few times to end up here - and have the whole place to ourselves. I am not often brought to tears by scenery, but the combined beauty and serenity of this majestic view was unlike anything I'd ever seen. I know this won't be my last visit!

