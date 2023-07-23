Night Ocean Light, Beach Haven, NJ, USA

In the Blue Hour, August 21st 2009, Hurricane Bill exits east from the NJ coastline and fizzles out at sea. This photograph was taken some time ago with the Nikon D200, one of the first serious digital cameras. It opened my mind to how the new digital world could actually see better and more than my eyes could.

Some basic post-production adjustments were made, opening up exposure and shadows. With my wife present, she later told me that a woman approached her with a question as I stood in the darkness, What does he see that I don't see".

As a pair, along with another photo I printed from that night, 'Night Ocean Dark', they can be viewed as Yin Yang, Heaven Hell or just Light Dark. To me, the darkness brought to light a whole new way of photography.

