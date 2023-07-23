Litli Hrutur Eruption, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Earthquakes had been felt in Iceland for weeks as an omen of a coming volcanic eruption. Therefore, I followed all the measurements and live cams closely. A few moments after the eruption, I booked a flight to Iceland to visualize this phenomenon and was able to start the hike to the eruption a few hours later.

The last kilometres were over mossy and difficult terrain. The toxic fumes were visible at first, along with the sulfur smell. A few kilometres further, the eruption was visible, a unique experience and a true adrenaline rush. Now was the time to assess the safety and maintain my coolness to find and picture compositions.

After the obvious compositions, I looked for a foreground that could add value to the volcanic eruption. A crack in the ground toward the volcano could be the foreground item; when fumes came out, it was pretty obvious .... this I could do something with. A vertical arrangement was immediately obvious, but several shots were needed to get everything in perfect focus after focus stacking.

Now it was waiting for the perfect moment when the spewing lava and the vapours from the cracks complemented each other. Very happy with the composition found and the final result. A moment to cherish and never forget.

