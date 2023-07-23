Leafless Tree, St Roch de l’Achigan, Quebec, Canada

This photograph of a tree in winter was taken in the afternoon close to St Roch-de-l'Achigan, which is half an hour's drive from Montreal.

I scouted this region several years ago and published an image on my LPM portfolio.

In Quebec, winter conditions can be rough. And in February of 2023, I returned to this region; it was cold! There was ice fog: fine ice crystals suspended in the air smooth out and soften contrasts, hide the depth of field perception, and fade colors.

I found myself in a truly magical moment. To capture this beautiful, lonely tree, I parked the car on the side of the road and took the handheld shot with a 220 mm focal length (35mm eq.) Winter conditions offer unique opportunities for those of us who brave the cold and dress accordingly. It is essential to go back to known locations!

