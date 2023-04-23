Sandstone Falls, Brooks, WV, USA

Sandstone Falls is a very wide fall. I usually try to isolate parts of it that interest me most—this evening started as less than stellar. Flat grey skies just before sunset, and it wasn't too exciting.

The lesson here was, don't give up too soon and don't put your gear away. I turned my back to start packing up. I looked over my shoulder, and the sky began exploding with color! So quickly put the camera back on the tripod to catch the transformation!

