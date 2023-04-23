Dinas Dinlle Beach, Wales

In August 2019, I was in Wales. Holidaymakers would say that the weather conditions were very poor: low temperatures, windy conditions and loads of rain now and then. To a photographer, however, in between the showers, the conditions were marvellous — cloudy, moody skies, blueish-grey skies and rolling waves. So I often went to the beach at Dinas Dinlle, spending hours capturing the rough and beautiful Welsh landscape. Beaches like this, full of rocks and sandy pools, offer plenty of opportunities to take nice macro and landscape pictures. Regarding landscape pictures, the distant mountains of Llyn Peninsula are the icing on the cake!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now