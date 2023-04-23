Culnacnoc, Isle of Skye, Scotland

One of my favourite shots from Skye and an unplanned image regarding location.

The scene briefly came in and out of view, with the low cloud moving left to right. Eventually, the mountain appeared, and all the clouds clinging to the sides of the mountains made for a fabulous scene. I was already set up to shoot using the 200mm lens at full zoom1 – the cottage provided a sense of scale to the image.

One of those special moments you cannot plan, but you can anticipate what you want from it; all you have to do is set up and wait.

