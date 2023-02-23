Moon And Mountain, Haines, Alaska, USA

This picture was taken mid-morning in the middle of winter in Haines, Alaska.
Having noticed the alignment of the Moon and mountain peak, I couldn't help but grab my camera and quickly capture the beautiful landscape I had in front of me. This was the first time I had witnessed such an incredible lineup of the Moon and mountains in such a way.
I felt fortunate that I was able to share the view with others, such a beautiful alignment.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor