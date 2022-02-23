Barn And Pond, Black Mountain, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was determined to capture a landscape with snow. I started out on the mountain roads, and about 10 minutes in, I began to see some signs of the frost turning into ice chunks and then finally snow.

I stopped by the side of the road to capture this wonderful sight of the barn covered with powder, the pond reflecting the beautiful light and deep shadows, and the surrounding area filled with snow. The trees were virtually stripped of their foliage enhancing the scene with the feeling of isolation the winter setting for which I was searching.

I upped my exposure so that I could capture the barrenness and purity of the freshly fallen snow. With much exhilaration, I continued on my way in the hopes of finding more, deeper snow for the perfect snow angel!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

