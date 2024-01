Spirit Mountain, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

This image titled "Spirit Mountain" was captured in a February snowstorm in Yosemite National Park. I had been focusing on some more classical views in well-known areas of the park when I happened to look up and notice an entirely different world.

High up above the valley, along the ridge line, I noticed a small peak with isolated trees in a soft fog and dusting of snow. I knew this was a perfect opportunity to zoom in with my telephoto lens to capture some unique compositions in this Winter weather.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now