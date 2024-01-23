Colter Bay, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

I woke up early to make my way to Colter Bay before sunrise. The winter landscape was transformed, draped in a fresh snowfall adorning every branch.

The forest wore a delicate layer of frost, and the frigid waters of Colter Bay were covered beneath a thick blanket of snow and ice. The air was crisp, and the world seemed to hold its breath in the quiet, waiting for sunrise.

As the first light touched the peaks, Colter Bay emerged as a canvas of tranquillity; the sun's warmth cast a purple hue across the mountains. And for those few moments, the world was quiet.

