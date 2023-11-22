    Search
    Merced River, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
    By Robert Betka

    This image was made in early November 2023 during an expressive photography workshop in Yosemite Valley. As this was my first visit to Yosemite - a landscape photographer's paradise - I wanted to attempt a variety of images and compositions, from intimate to abstract to wide compositions.

    This morning along the Merced River was quiet and still, with a bit of haze as the sun broke over the valley's walls, gently illuminating the pine and oak trees. Looking up the river, I found this scene, which evoked the calmness and peacefulness I felt at the moment.

