Merced River, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

This image was made in early November 2023 during an expressive photography workshop in Yosemite Valley. As this was my first visit to Yosemite - a landscape photographer's paradise - I wanted to attempt a variety of images and compositions, from intimate to abstract to wide compositions.

This morning along the Merced River was quiet and still, with a bit of haze as the sun broke over the valley's walls, gently illuminating the pine and oak trees. Looking up the river, I found this scene, which evoked the calmness and peacefulness I felt at the moment.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now