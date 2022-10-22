Glade Creek Grist Mill, Clifftop, WV, USA

I titled this "When Seasons Collide". I went to the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park, WV a few days ago. To shoot the peak Fall colors. That morning it started snowing. Just flurries to start. But it turned into huge wet flakes for about an hour. Once the snow started accumulating I had to adjust my settings and rethink my plan for that day. I came away with very different comps than I have ever gotten there!

