    Monterey Bay Sunrise, California, USA

    By Douglas Parks

    I love to wander the coastal beaches of California in the mornings. After a long night, the footprints from the previous day are erased, leaving a pristine view.

    This image was made along the shores of Monterey Bay near the town of Capitola. While I knew that the sunrise and moonset would be occurring at the same time, I had not looked at the tidal charts. The result was a perfect trifecta of a sunrise, moonset and low tide.

    The morning was quiet, and I had the beach to myself except for dolphin swimming, birds calling and a lone fisherman. I savored the moments of peace with the small waves lapping to the shoreline.

