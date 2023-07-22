Monterey Bay Sunrise, California, USA

I love to wander the coastal beaches of California in the mornings. After a long night, the footprints from the previous day are erased, leaving a pristine view.

This image was made along the shores of Monterey Bay near the town of Capitola. While I knew that the sunrise and moonset would be occurring at the same time, I had not looked at the tidal charts. The result was a perfect trifecta of a sunrise, moonset and low tide.

The morning was quiet, and I had the beach to myself except for dolphin swimming, birds calling and a lone fisherman. I savored the moments of peace with the small waves lapping to the shoreline.

