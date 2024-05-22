    Search
    Vik Sea Stacks Sunset, Iceland
    By Michele Borgarelli

    These sea stacks facing Vik's beach in Iceland are a popular spot for photographers. We had a rainy day, but eventually, the sky decided to clear up just before sunset, so we headed to the beach.

    In November, the sun goes down just between the stacks, and I wanted to catch it while backlighting them. It was amazing how fast the scenery can change in a few minutes.

    I was planning to photograph the scenery on a tripod, but I just realized I had to move around continuously because of the tide. So, I set the camera on continuous shooting mode and handheld it. In the end, I chose this image because the wave added some dynamism to the scenery. It was a beautiful way to end the day.


