Valahnukamol, Raykjaness, Iceland

This is Valahnúkamöl near Raykjaness on the Coast of Iceland. The gnarly sea stacks somehow survive here despite being absolutely hammered by some of the most powerful weather I've ever experienced anywhere.

A year or so ago, I came here, and it was only just possible to get out of the car without having the doors ripped off by the wind, so I wasn't able to get any images. In fact, standing up was a challenge in itself!!

So, for a year, it's bothered me as I was blown away (pardon the pun) by the place; this time, we finally visited on the last day of the trip. Although it was windy, it wasn't anywhere near as bad as the previous visit so that the tripod could go up; despite it making your eyes pour every time you looked through the viewfinder, it was still shootable, so another location was finally ticked off, for a few brief moments a lone person stood on the edge of the sea cliff (brave). I was in a bit of a panic to make sure I got him or her in my shot for the scale.

The temptation here was to go right to the edge and shoot the stacks with crazy waves (which I did later), but as foreground options go, I think this is one of my favourites in a long while. It's just so different and shows how the basalt has literally fractured away, hence the title.

