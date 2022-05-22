Valentre Bridge, Cahors, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In August of 2019, we were doing our second leg (450 km) of the Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle in France. For such an endeavor, minimizing luggage weight is paramount, so I limited my photography equipment to one camera, 2 lenses, and a few memory cards. In 35 mm terms, I carried a 24-200 mm F4 lens and a 50 mm F1.4. Portability is one of the reasons I love my micro Four Thirds gear.

One day in famous city of Cahors, after a delicious lunch accompanied by a gorgeous local wine, we decided to take a boat tour on the river Lot. I was awed by the Valentré bridge, with a span of six mag-nificent fortified stone arches. It was built in the early 14th century because of the French-English hun-dred years’ war. In 1998 this jewel was classified as a world heritage site.

Hiking the famous Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle is not only good exercise, but it also offers great opportunities each day to take marvelous photos and meet happy people who have come from all around the world, and to sample and experience the amazing French culture and scenery.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now