On Tree Hill, Gokarna, Karnataka, India

As the last light of the day graced the Karnataka coastline on the Arabian Sea and the blue hour wrapped the place up, and as the distant glow from the lighthouse added the much-needed hint of warm tones to the scene, I knew a frame was always in the making.

Especially when the breaking surf along the rocky coast acted as perfect leading lines, a long exposure was calling to enhance the water's haze. Here's the final output of that vision.

