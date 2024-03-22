Castle Point, North Island, New Zealand

Castle Point is a lovely small fishing village on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island.

I ventured out that morning, hoping for a perfect sunrise. It was my only chance at this location on a 12-day road trip.

Having already scouted the area for compositions the day before, I made my way past the lighthouse and set myself up in the dark, still unsure of what the horizon might offer at sunrise.

As the blue hour began, I started clicking away, adjusting my settings while trying to find the right balance for light and the gusty wind that swept through the scene.

I quickly realised that the thick clouds in the east meant no colour in the sky, but I happily settled for this shot.

