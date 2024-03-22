Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, NJ, USA

Getting caught up in the Blue Hour... well, you've got about an hour. There are pictures everywhere, and between the loss of time and the increase in shutter speeds plus camera processing time, every minute is precious. It can be exhausting running around the beach into the night at times, but it can be so rewarding to settle in at home later and review what you have captured.

I often venture out to catch some sunsets, take a break, maybe, and then work the blue hour with long exposures to the moving ocean and waves. I head home, some four or five houses away from the beach, sometimes after a chilling fall or winter evening, anxious to see what was hardly seen through the camera review earlier, only moments ago.

