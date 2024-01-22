    Search
    Regelsbrunn, Donau Auen NP, Austria
    By Peter Richter

    This is an image from a hike in Donau Auen National Park, a riparian forest along the Danube River east of Vienna. Back from a day tour, my wife and I rested and had a picnic in this quiet and remote place.

    This oxbow lake was partially frozen after severe frost during the last night. The trees in the background were still lit in the late afternoon, and their reflection's warming and comforting glow caught my attention. I was especially attracted by the cooler and warmer shades complementing each other.


