Middle of Nowhere, Cantwell, Alaska, USA

I stood outside in the snow on New Year's Eve 2023, bundled in layers upon layers, covered in a parka and down pants, in my snowshoes, waiting for the aurora to arrive. I knew she was coming. A few hours north of us, the camera in Fairbanks showed us that if we were patient, we would see her.

There is nothing quite so magical as the way the sky slowly changes from black to green, and then suddenly, the sky is dancing with light, changing with each moment. To see the stars, moonlit clouds and aurora simultaneously was the perfect way to ring in the new year. Fireworks don't hold a candle to nature's colorful dancing sky.

