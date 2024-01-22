Kolukkamalai Peak, Munnar, Kerala, India

Or that's how it feels when you look at the final frontier peaks of the iconic Western Ghats mountain range, sticking themselves out of the cloud inversion formed on the valley during winters.

Soft light always helps add that magic to even simple, minimal scenes like this. Hence, making a few minimal frames like this and deploying a long lens would be an obvious call. Here's my favourite frame from the morning.

