Holy Fire, George L Smith State Park, Georgia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

My first trip ever to a Cypress swamp was a spectacular one. I have wanted to do this for years now, but the timing has just never worked out. But recently, while on a business trip to Georgia I had a couple of free days and drove to this state park to experience a sunrise like no other. It was cold out, maybe 38 degrees F, which allowed for a nice little layer of mist above the water. When the sun finally broke through and began to light up the morning, I was left speechless as the rays of light danced and flickered through these beautiful trees. What a morning!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now