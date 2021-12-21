    Search
    Holy Fire, George L Smith State Park, Georgia, USA

    By Gabriel Miller

    Picture Story

    My first trip ever to a Cypress swamp was a spectacular one. I have wanted to do this for years now, but the timing has just never worked out. But recently, while on a business trip to Georgia I had a couple of free days and drove to this state park to experience a sunrise like no other. It was cold out, maybe 38 degrees F, which allowed for a nice little layer of mist above the water. When the sun finally broke through and began to light up the morning, I was left speechless as the rays of light danced and flickered through these beautiful trees. What a morning!

