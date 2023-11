Marao River, Ansiaes, Amarante, Porto, Portugal

In the Serra do Marão, the seventh highest elevation in Portugal, reaching around 1400 meters in altitude, runs the homonymous river, a wild river that flows down the mountain. Due to the rainy weather of last weeks, the river flows impetuously these days - an impressive and beautiful sight.

I took this image a few days ago while walking through the Marão with beautiful weather to photograph – fog, clouds, sunshine – using a long exposure allowed me to capture the strength and momentum of the current.

