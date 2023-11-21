    Search
    Marao River, Ansiaes, Amarante, Porto, Portugal

    By Joao Cabral

    In the Serra do Marão, the seventh highest elevation in Portugal, reaching around 1400 meters in altitude, runs the homonymous river, a wild river that flows down the mountain. Due to the rainy weather of last weeks, the river flows impetuously these days - an impressive and beautiful sight.

    I took this image a few days ago while walking through the Marão with beautiful weather to photograph – fog, clouds, sunshine – using a long exposure allowed me to capture the strength and momentum of the current.

