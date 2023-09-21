    Search
    St Augustine, Florida, USA

    By Debbie Rubin

    I was on the beach, just waiting for the moon to come into perfect position behind this beautiful yet lonely tree. It seemed like an endless task. I set up my tripod and found a seat on a nearby fallen tree, trying to keep myself awake and avoid the bugs crawling about.

    I hoped any four-legged critters would stay away from me and find something else to munch on. Then, the magic moment came, and I was able to capture the long-awaited moment. The moon did not disappoint me.

