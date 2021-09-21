Thornton Force, Ingleton, Yorkshire, England

This is Thornton Force on the Ingleton Waterfall Trail in the Yorkshire Dales. It is one of the most popular waterfalls in the Yorkshire Dales and the finest of the six waterfalls seen on the Ingleton Waterfalls Walk.

Dropping 46ft over a limestone cliff, Thornton Force is a stunning sight when it bursts in to view. It is not surprising that most people doing the waterfall walk stop here for a while. During the holidays and weekends it tends to mean that it gets very busy.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now