Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach, Oregon, is an iconic spot for photographers and beach strollers. Sunsets there are often magnificent, whether with a burst of sun through late-day clouds or wind-driven waves crashing ashore during a winter storm.

This image was made on February 22nd, an evening with perfect conditions for photographers and runners on the beach. Birds, including delightful puffins, make their nests on the cliffs of Haystack Rock. Nothing will create a greater frenzy in the sky than an eagle flying to attempt a nest raid.

At low tide, a visitor can walk all the way around Haystack, but when the tide is in, waves crash into her sides, creating great columns of ocean spray. The Haystack must be visited again and again to be fully appreciated.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now