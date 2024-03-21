Lamas de Olo, Vila Real, Tras-os-Montes, Portugal

On a winter day a few days ago, with a lot of rain and even snow, I went to Lamas de Olo, a small village at around 1.000 meters altitude, in Sierra do Alvão, in northern Portugal. Through the village passes the homonymous river – Olo, a mountain river with a course of a few tens of kilometres that flows into the Tâmega River, one of the tributaries of the great Douro River.

The winter has been particularly rainy in the north of the country, and the rivers overflow their banks. As I approached the Olo River, I was impressed by the impetuous strength of the current, which can uproot a tree that is not well rooted, and the overwhelming sound that emanated from the river. These evoked wilderness power, which (almost) everything regenerates and recreates. To capture the fluidity of the water, I used a low-speed camera and a wide-angle lens to frame the scene.

